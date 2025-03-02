Oscars 2025: When and where to watch the Academy Awards live in India

The Oscars are almost here! The 97th Academy Award will take place on Sunday, March 3, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, an Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian. This marks O'Brien's debut as the Oscars host. Having previously emceed the Emmys in 2002 and 2006, he is anticipated to infuse the event with his distinctive humor and charm, promising an unforgettable occasion for film fans.

When and where can you watch the Oscars live in India?

In India, audiences can watch the Oscar Awards live on Star Movies and JioHotstar from 5:30 am IST onwards. The awards show will also be available after the live broadcast on JioHotstar. According to an official press release, JioHotstar will also offer the ceremony on-demand after the live telecast. The event will be internationally broadcast by ABC in the United States at 7 pm Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, with streaming available on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and AT&T TV.