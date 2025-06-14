Director Abishan Jeevinth hails Nani as ’humble and grounded’ after heartfelt praise for Tourist Family

Nani had recently lauded Tourist Family on social media, describing it as a feel-good film that resonated deeply with him.“Simple, heart-warming films with a lot of goodness is what we deserve, and #TouristFamily delivers just that,” Nani wrote. “Thanking the whole cast and crew who made this gem of a film. Much needed.”

Abishan responded with genuine appreciation, tweeting:“Sir, this was totally unexpected! Thank you so much for the encouragement — your tweet truly made our day! We’re feeling extra grateful and super motivated!”

Nani is the latest in a growing list of prominent actors who have praised Abishan and his film. Before him, several top stars including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and S.S. Rajamouli had extended their congratulations.

Among the most emotional moments for Abishan was receiving praise from actor Suriya. Sharing photos of the meeting on X, he wrote:

“Don’t know how to explain it… but something inside me healed today. @Suriya_offl sir called my name and said how much he liked #TouristFamily.”

Reflecting on his admiration for Suriya’s work, he added:

“There’s a boy in me still watching Vaaranam Aayiram for the 100th time. Today, that boy is crying with gratitude. Thank you sir!”

Tourist Family, which hit theatres on May 1, is a feel-good family drama starring Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles. The ensemble cast includes Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi.

The film is directed by Abishan Jeevinth, with cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan, music by Shaan Rahman, editing by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, Tourist Family is backed by Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

