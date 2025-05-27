Nani praises Simran and Sasikumar’s ‘Tourist Family’ for its heartwarming storytelling; calls it a ‘gem’

In response, an overwhelmed Abishan Jeevinth thanked Nani for his kind words, saying, "Sir, this was completely unexpected! Your tweet made our day. We’re incredibly grateful and more motivated than ever!"

Before Nani, a host of other prominent industry figures had also praised Tourist Family. Among them was actor Suriya, whose personal message of appreciation deeply moved Abishan. The director shared on his X timeline, alongside pictures from their meeting, "I don't know how to explain it, but something inside me healed today. @Suriya_offl sir called my name and said how much he liked #TouristFamily."