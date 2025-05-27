Nani praises Simran and Sasikumar’s ‘Tourist Family’ for its heartwarming storytelling; calls it a ‘gem’
Telugu actor Nani has praised the film Tourist Family, directed by Abishan Jeevinth, for its heartwarming and simple storytelling. Taking to his X timeline early Tuesday morning, Nani expressed his gratitude, writing, "Simple, heartwarming films with so much goodness are exactly what we need, and #TouristFamily delivers just that. Huge thanks to the entire cast and crew for creating this gem. Much needed!"
Nani, Suriya, and Rajinikanth shower praise on ‘Tourist Family’ for its heartfelt story
In response, an overwhelmed Abishan Jeevinth thanked Nani for his kind words, saying, "Sir, this was completely unexpected! Your tweet made our day. We’re incredibly grateful and more motivated than ever!"
Before Nani, a host of other prominent industry figures had also praised Tourist Family. Among them was actor Suriya, whose personal message of appreciation deeply moved Abishan. The director shared on his X timeline, alongside pictures from their meeting, "I don't know how to explain it, but something inside me healed today. @Suriya_offl sir called my name and said how much he liked #TouristFamily."
Abishan continued, "There’s a boy inside me who’s watched Vaaranam Aayiram a hundred times. Today, that boy is in tears with gratitude. Thank you, sir!"
Suriya’s praise came on the heels of similar congratulations from other big names like Superstar Rajinikanth, director SS Rajamouli, and actor-director Dhanush, who all showered Abishan with well-wishes for his film's success.
Rajamouli, in particular, took to his social media to share his admiration for Tourist Family, calling it "a wonderful, heartwarming film, full of rib-tickling humor" that kept him intrigued from start to finish. He further praised Abishan for his great writing and direction, saying, "Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don’t miss it!"
Released on May 1, Tourist Family is a feel-good family entertainer starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles. The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi. The cinematography is by Aravind Viswanathan, with music by Shaan Rahman, editing by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction by Rajkamal.
Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.