Yung Filly to face trial in 2026 over multiple sexual assault charges in Australia

British rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly is set to stand trial in Australia in 2026 over a series of serious allegations, including multiple counts of sexual assault.

Young Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is facing fresh legal trouble after being charged with two additional counts of sexual assault, adding to an already lengthy list of charges stemming from an alleged incident during his 2024 Australian tour.

The 29-year-old rose to fame through the popular YouTube group Beta Squad and has since become a familiar face on British television, having appeared on BBC shows, Soccer Aid, and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. However, his career has been overshadowed by legal proceedings related to alleged offences that took place in a Perth hotel room following a live gig.

In March 2025, Barrientos pleaded not guilty to a total of eight charges: three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one count of strangulation, and four counts of sexual penetration without consent. The two new charges, filed in June 2025, bring the total number of sexual assault allegations to six. No plea has been entered for the most recent charges.