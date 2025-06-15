Kajol on industry work hours: “Never did 20-hour days, producers were always supportive”

In a candid interview ahead of the release of her upcoming film Maa, Kajol, who began her career in the 1990s, said she always maintained a strong work-life balance—long before it became a talking point.

“I was one of the few people who worked on one film at a time,” the 50-year-old actor recalled. “I didn’t do four films simultaneously. I didn’t work for 20 or 30 hours. I made it very clear from the beginning that there would be limits.” The timing of her remarks is significant, coming just as actor Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Spirit sparked a wider conversation on shooting hours in the Hindi film industry.

Kajol credited her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, for instilling those boundaries early on, and said most producers were more than willing to accommodate her. She shared that even during difficult personal moments—like shooting U Me Aur Hum while her father was hospitalised and her daughter Nysa was just two—her husband and producer Ajay Devgn ensured she could leave early. “I’ve had wonderful experiences. Even during Fanaa, the team worked around my schedule without making a fuss or formalising it in a contract. People do understand, and they make it work,” she said.