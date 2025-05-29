‘Maa’ trailer: Kajol takes on evil in myth-horror film — know more about cast and plot

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa marks Kajol’s debut in the horror genre, set in a cursed village where women mysteriously vanish. The plot kicks off with a road trip that takes a terrifying twist when Kajol’s character and her daughter find themselves in the eerie town of Chandanpur. What starts as a mother-daughter getaway quickly spirals into a nightmare filled with blood-soaked rituals and demonic folklore.

As Kajol’s daughter becomes the next victim of the curse, the mother must transform into a fierce protector—channelling the wrath of goddess Kali to save her child. The trailer also features Ronit Roy as a local who unveils the dark history of the town, while Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma complete the impressive cast.