‘Maa’ trailer: Kajol takes on evil in myth-horror film — know more about cast and plot

The trailer for Maa has finally dropped, and it’s a thrilling entry into the world of horror for Kajol. Typically known for her roles in drama and romance, she’s stepping into much darker territory this time, leading a spine-chilling story that weaves together mythology, motherhood, and the supernatural. The buzz on social media is already building, with fans raving about Kajol’s intense transformation.
Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa marks Kajol’s debut in the horror genre, set in a cursed village where women mysteriously vanish. The plot kicks off with a road trip that takes a terrifying twist when Kajol’s character and her daughter find themselves in the eerie town of Chandanpur. What starts as a mother-daughter getaway quickly spirals into a nightmare filled with blood-soaked rituals and demonic folklore.
As Kajol’s daughter becomes the next victim of the curse, the mother must transform into a fierce protector—channelling the wrath of goddess Kali to save her child. The trailer also features Ronit Roy as a local who unveils the dark history of the town, while Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma complete the impressive cast.
The mythological horror, which expands the universe of Shaitaan, is set to hit theatres on June 27, 2025. As Kajol perfectly put it on Instagram, “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer.”
Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with co-production by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa's screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, with music by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.