Sonu Nigam dances with Sanjay Dutt at Sarina Vaswani’s Cannes wedding

Singer Sonu Nigam recently attended the wedding celebrations of Sarina Vaswani, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Sunil Vaswani, in Cannes. He even danced with Sanjay Dutt in matching gold and black outfits.
He posted several photos and a video on Instagram from the celebration.
Sanjay Dutt's Iqra Dutt, who is 14, was dressed in pink, and was photographed sitting next to her father.
In the post, the singer said:
“More than 2 and a half decades of growing up together; love and trust and tears and laughter and bonding with my brother Sunil bhai and the whole Vaswani family... May Mata Rani bless us all with eternal love, peace and happiness. Jaimataki. The Classiest Cannes Wedding! ”
Lavine Hemlani tied the knot with Sarina Vaswani in the French Riviera.
