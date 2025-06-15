Celebs

Sonu Nigam dances with Sanjay Dutt at Sarina Vaswani’s Cannes wedding

Sonu Nigam danced on stage with the actor in matching black and gold outfits at the wedding
Sonu Nigam dances with Sanjay Dutt at Sarina Vaswani’s Cannes wedding
Sonu Nigam dances with Sanjay Dutt at Sarina Vaswani’s Cannes wedding
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Singer Sonu Nigam recently attended the wedding celebrations of Sarina Vaswani, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Sunil Vaswani, in Cannes. He even danced with Sanjay Dutt in matching gold and black outfits.

He posted several photos and a video on Instagram from the celebration.

Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Iqra Dutt were also present

Sanjay Dutt's Iqra Dutt, who is 14, was dressed in pink, and was photographed sitting next to her father.

In the post, the singer said:

“More than 2 and a half decades of growing up together; love and trust and tears and laughter and bonding with my brother Sunil bhai and the whole Vaswani family... May Mata Rani bless us all with eternal love, peace and happiness. Jaimataki. The Classiest Cannes Wedding! ”

Lavine Hemlani tied the knot with Sarina Vaswani in the French Riviera.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Sonu Nigam dances with Sanjay Dutt at Sarina Vaswani’s Cannes wedding
Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh team up for ‘Sandese Aate Hai 2.0’; song sets new record
Sonu Nigam
Sanjay Dutt
Sarina Vaswani
Cannes wedding

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com