Doctor who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry to plead guilty

Dr Salvador Plasencia, accused of supplying Matthew Perry with ketamine before his overdose death, will plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine. This agreement, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, means prosecutors will drop three additional counts of ketamine distribution and two counts of falsifying records. The plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with Dr Plasencia expected to formally plead guilty in the coming weeks.

According to a co-defendant, Dr Plasencia texted that Perry was a "moron" who could be exploited for money. He had been a primary target of the prosecution, alongside alleged ketamine dealer Jasveen Sangha. Three other defendants, including another doctor, agreed to plead guilty last year. Dr Plasencia and Sangha were due to face trial in August.

Perry was found dead on 28th October 2023, with ketamine ruled as the primary cause. The actor had been using the drug legally for depression but sought more than his doctor would provide. Dr Plasencia admitted supplying Perry with 20 vials of ketamine, lozenges, and syringes, starting a month before Perry's death. He enlisted another doctor, Mark Chavez, to supply the drug, texting Chavez, "I wonder how much this moron will pay." They met in Costa Mesa to exchange vials.

After selling the drugs for $4,500, Dr Plasencia allegedly asked Chavez if they could become Perry's "go-to." Dr Plasencia admitted visiting Perry's house twice to inject him and leaving ketamine with Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, showing him how to inject it. He later gave Iwamasa more ketamine for Perry.

Perry also obtained ketamine from Sangha, who prosecutors allege supplied the fatal dose. Sangha has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed. Erik Fleming, a friend who acted as a middleman, has also pleaded guilty and is cooperating. None of the defendants have been sentenced. Dr Plasencia's deal offers no specific sentencing guarantees. Perry struggled with addiction for years, dating back to his time as Chandler Bing on "Friends."

