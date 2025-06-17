Justin Bieber admits having anger issues: I am broken

Bieber, whose credits include popular tracks such as Peaches, Boyfriend and Baby, took to the internet and posted a note on his Instagram handle on Monday.

The 31-year-old singer has expressed that he feels ‘broken’

"People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I am broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them... And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry," he wrote in the post.

He concluded his post by saying, "The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am... because honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren't you?”

Over the last few days, Bieber has been posting several pictures on his Instagram account, which worried his fans. Many have expressed concerns for the singer’s mental health and emotional state.

The slides posted on Instagram included pictures of Bieber himself, his son Jack Blues Bieber, and random clicks of the items around him. He also shared a screenshot of the chat with one of his friends, claiming to end the friendship as one couldn't handle Bieber's anger.

Many fans have flooded the comments under the singer’s post, expressing concern for his well-being.

"Worried about you," one comment read.

"Are you okay," read another.

"You are my favourite, get better soon," wrote the third user.

The outpouring of support highlights just how deeply his fans care about his well-being and the love he continues to receive from around the world.