Robin Wright was denied equal pay in House of Cards: Didn’t have Oscar

House of Cards premiered on Netflix in 2013 and ran for six seasons till 2018. Created by Beau Willimon, the series was an adaptation of Michael Dobbs's novel House of Cards.

Wright, also known for her work in projects such as The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump, said David Fincher, who directed the first two episodes of the show first pitched the project to her.

"When David Fincher introduced House of Cards to me, he said: ‘This is going to be the future, it’s going to be revolutionary...And look where we are now," the actor said according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The 59-year-old actor admitted it was ‘difficult’ to get equal pay unlike Spacey, who was an Academy Award winner

"Yes, it was difficult. I am going to be honest. When I said, ‘I think it’s only fair because my character became as popular as (Spacey’s), they said ‘We can’t pay you the same as an actor, so we will make you exec producer and you can direct. We will give you three different paychecks.’ I asked, ‘Why can’t you pay me as an actor?’ ‘Because you didn’t win an Academy Award.'" Wright added being angry "wasn't going to change anything". "That has been the protocol for years — it just is. If you say, ‘Why did so-and-so female not get the same amount as Will Smith?’ They say, ‘It will increase after you win.’ Nomination, not so much...Why does it have to do anything with a raise," she added.

House of Cards revolved around Frank Underwood (Spacey), a democrat appointed as the Secretary of State, along with his wife, played by Wright.

He then sets out on a quest to seek revenge from those who betrayed him while he was successfully rising to supremacy.

The series also featured Kate Mara, Rachel Brosnahan and Kristen Connolly.