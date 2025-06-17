Rainwater art: Four ways you can harness monsoon for art

Creating rain art is not only satisfying but also a way to shrug off boredom during rainy day. It keeps you on your feet and creatively engaged amidst the gloomy weather.

Water colour

Ditch your regular sink water for rain water and see your imagination turn into art! Take a tumbler and patiently collect enough rainwater for an artwork. Divide this rainwater into different cups and mix colours of your choice. Paint with a brush. You may also use textures like drip or spray to create interesting effects. To add more effects, take the painting out while it drizzles lightly and let the rainwater directly fall on the painting to create patterns. Once done, bring it indoors and let it dry! You will be able to distinctly spot water droptlet patterns once the work is completely dry.

Abstract art

Take a canvas. If this is the first time you are expriementing with rain art, then opt for a small canvas. Directly pour the colours of your choice. Remember this is an abstract art so there will be no defined boundaries. Colours may mix with each other creating newer shades. Once you have put the paint, either take the canvas itself in light drizzle so the rain water can directly create rough patterns on it; or collect rain water and spray it lightly on the canvas to attain the texture. Let is dry completely and see the difference.