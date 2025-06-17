Rainwater art: Four ways you can harness monsoon for art

Whether you are an artist, an amateur, or someone who wants to enjoy a rainy day with friends and family, check out these four ways to turn raindrops into art. This activity lets you create, imagine, engage and make memorable handmade pieces to gift your loved ones.
Creating rain art is not only satisfying but also a way to shrug off boredom during rainy day. It keeps you on your feet and creatively engaged amidst the gloomy weather.
Water colour
Ditch your regular sink water for rain water and see your imagination turn into art! Take a tumbler and patiently collect enough rainwater for an artwork. Divide this rainwater into different cups and mix colours of your choice. Paint with a brush. You may also use textures like drip or spray to create interesting effects. To add more effects, take the painting out while it drizzles lightly and let the rainwater directly fall on the painting to create patterns. Once done, bring it indoors and let it dry! You will be able to distinctly spot water droptlet patterns once the work is completely dry.
Abstract art
Take a canvas. If this is the first time you are expriementing with rain art, then opt for a small canvas. Directly pour the colours of your choice. Remember this is an abstract art so there will be no defined boundaries. Colours may mix with each other creating newer shades. Once you have put the paint, either take the canvas itself in light drizzle so the rain water can directly create rough patterns on it; or collect rain water and spray it lightly on the canvas to attain the texture. Let is dry completely and see the difference.
Beverage art
Mix your favourite cuppa with rainwater to create this art moodboard. Take leftover tea or coffee and use the rustic, earthy tone to paint lightly onto paper. Leave this paper in light rain for 5- 10 minutes. Bring it in and let it dry. Once the paper is completely dry, you might notice it crumple a little, that is normal and one need not worry about it. Moreover, the rainwater will have mixed with the tea/ coffee stains and created an abstract pattern. This art paper can now be used as a canvas to draw or sketch with black pens or it can be used as a wrapping paper for small gifts.
Plant stains
Pick up leaves of different shapes and sizes which have fallen on the ground. You may also pick up discarded flowers. Create a pattern with them on a paper but do not stick them onto the paper. Cover with another paper on top . Place it in its entirety in the rain for an hour or two. Bring it in and dry it off. Leave it flattened in between books. The next day, take out the leaves and flowers and you will see how rainwater magically transfers their outline print onto the paper. This can be used in making collages, greeting cards, as wrapping papers, or just framed and kept as art.
