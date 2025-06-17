Who is Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who is feared missing, post Ahmedabad plane crash?

Renowned Gujarati film director Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, is believed to be one of the victims of the deadly Air India plane crash that shook Ahmedabad on June 12. The London-bound flight crashed shortly after take-off, into the densely populated Meghaninagar area, striking a medical college hostel and leaving devastation in its wake.

Was Mahesh Jirawala one of the victims of the crash?

Mahesh, a respected figure in Gujarat’s entertainment industry, has been missing since the crash. According to his wife, Hetal Kalawadia, his last location was traced to be a spot just 700 meters from the crash site. Both his cellphone and scooter are yet to be recovered, which leads to the fear that he may have been caught in the disaster’s deadly fallout.

Till date, authorities have confirmed that the crash has claimed 290 lives, among which 271 were onboard passengers, and 29 were local residents who were trapped in the path of falling debris and wreckage. Rescue teams are still combing the area, and identification of victims remains ongoing. Mahesh’s family has submitted DNA samples to assist with confirmation.

Who is Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala?

Mahesh, a prominent director and producer, well-known for his work in regional advertorials and music videos, as the head of Mahesh Jirawala Productions, has earned a reputation the way he has blended strong local narratives with high production values, bringing Gujarati content to a broader audience. His film Cocktail Premi Pag Of Revenge (2019), starring actors Asha Panchal and Vruti Thakkar, was particularly appreciated.

Mahesh has been a familiar face on social media too. He often shared BTS footage, project previews, brainstorming sessions, and more about his professional life on social media. Tributes came pouring in as this news has sent shockwaves through the Gujarati entertainment industry.