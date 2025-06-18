Ed Sheeran shares BTS of Sapphire shoot

One of the best moments of the video is definitely Shah Rukh Khan's appearance. Ed revealed that the collaboration was a result of the actor inviting him over for a game of paddle at his residence. “There is no need to give context of who Shah Rukh Khan is, I would say he is probably like the first or second most famous person in the world,” Ed said. The two quickly set up dinner and filmed the scene, with Ed even laying down his Punjabi lines for the track.

The video also includes a sweet collaboration with Indian singer Arijit Singh. The two were spotted on a scooter ride around West Bengal and on a nostalgic boat ride along the river with Ed’s dad. Ed was full of praise for Indian musicians who worked on the record and called them “phenomenal.” He also shared a touching moment, playing football with kids in Shillong, as he further expressed his love for the nation. “I love you India,” Ed proclaimed on Instagram, summing up his love for the country, which inspired his new musical masterpiece.