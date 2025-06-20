Activists plot to crash Jeff Bezos’s lavish Venice wedding

Marta Sottoriva, a key organiser of the No Space for Bezos campaign, told press that their protest isn’t about opposing a marriage, but the deeper message it sends. “We are not protesting the wedding per se, but a vision of Venice as a place to consume,” she said, describing Bezos as a “symbol of wealth built on exploitation,” referencing Amazon’s anti-union stance and his appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Venice, she argued, has become a playground for tourists and luxury events, pushing out locals through rising rents, closed services, and a general loss of identity. The protest movement sees Bezos’s high-profile wedding as the ultimate manifestation of this shift. Already, banners denouncing Bezos have been unfurled across the city, including one boldly draped on the San Giorgio Basilica’s bell tower.

Posters have also popped up announcing plans for a major protest on 28 June. The demonstrations, Sottoriva says, will be peaceful but disruptive—activists plan to block roads, crowd canals with boats and kayaks, and even jump into the water. Music and street performances will give the protests a festive spirit. “It’s going to be a party for the city, too,” she said.