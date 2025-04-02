‘Until the safe is empty’: Looking back at MacKenzie Scott's $19B donation amid Jeff Bezos wedding rumours

The Internet is busy judging the extravagant wedding plans of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is also the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $215 billion. Jeff Bezos is all set to marry former fiancé Lauren Sánchez in Venice in mid-June and has made luxury accommodations across Venice’s luxury hotels for around 200 guests including A-listers.

However, when his ex-wife and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, also one of the world’s richest people, married Seattle teacher Dan Jewett in 2021 and refused publicity around it. Their marriage was acknowledged on the couple’s webpage for the Giving Pledge, a philanthropic organization. And it’s hardly news that MacKenzie Scott had given away billions of dollars to charity after her divorce from Bezos. Needless, to say the Internet is busy drawing comparison to how the two billionaires and former couple approach personal celebrations.