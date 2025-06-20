Lauren Gottlieb looks dreamy in a Tuscan wedding as she ties the knot with her long time beau Tobias Jones

Lauren told a publication that she was the first one to wake up on the morning of her wedding, and as she got ready, she was "oddly calm". "When I saw Tobias standing at the altar in his custom Prada tux, I kept telling myself, Remember every second of it. Don’t forget a single thing," she added.

Lauren and Tobias had gotten engaged at the picturesque Aruba Ocean Villas at the Caribbean in August last year.

On the work front, Lauren has been a part of films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Welcome 2 Karachi, ABCD 2, Welcome Back, and also appeared in television shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Live, among others.