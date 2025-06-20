Lauren Gottlieb looks dreamy in a Tuscan wedding as she ties the knot with her long time beau Tobias Jones

Dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones in Tuscany, Italy on June 11. The couple took to Instagram to share photos from their dreamy wedding and wrote, "On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We’ve always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love."
Lauren and Tobias took to their Instagram handle to share the news with the world, and give a glimpse inside their dreamy Tuscan wedding. Lauren looked beautiful in a white off-shoulder bodycon wedding gown with a plunging neckline. Tobias, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic black-and-white tuxedo.
"On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We’ve always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, and it felt like coming home (sic)," they wrote in a joint statement.
"Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we’ve ever dreamt of! (sic)," they added.
Lauren told a publication that she was the first one to wake up on the morning of her wedding, and as she got ready, she was "oddly calm". "When I saw Tobias standing at the altar in his custom Prada tux, I kept telling myself, Remember every second of it. Don’t forget a single thing," she added.
Lauren and Tobias had gotten engaged at the picturesque Aruba Ocean Villas at the Caribbean in August last year.
On the work front, Lauren has been a part of films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Welcome 2 Karachi, ABCD 2, Welcome Back, and also appeared in television shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Live, among others.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.