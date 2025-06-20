Tahira Kashyap opens up about rediscovering herself beyond labels in emotional post

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, recently shared a moving and introspective message on social media, offering a raw and poetic reflection on identity, self-worth and embracing one’s many layers.

Tahira Kashyap shares empowering reflection on identity, labels and self-acceptance

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Tahira explored the deeply personal and universal question: “Who am I?”—a thought she says often arises during therapy sessions or moments of genuine self-reflection. She described how society tends to label individuals—especially women—with roles like mother, wife, daughter, sister, survivor, or professional. Yet, she emphasized how restricting and reductive those definitions can be when trying to capture the full essence of a person.

Encouraging her followers to break free from societal boxes, Tahira celebrated the infinite potential within all of us. Through vivid metaphors, she described herself as more than just her titles: she is a cherry blossom blooming in foreign cities, a joyful moment sparked by mocha and cheesecake, and the underlined sentence in a book that carries deeper meaning beyond appearances.

Sharing a video alongside her words, Tahira said,"Who am I? A profound question, generally asked before therapy or while truly pondering over life. A mother, wife, daughter, sister, professional, homemaker, cancer survivor. How easy it is to be labeled and how difficult it is to be boxed. Our potential is vast and mystical, shortchanged by our own limitations that are whimsical."

She continued:"It's time I go beyond and I am the other. Sparkle along with the shining moon. I am accepting of love from all corners, even from a flower seller in the heat of the noon. I'm joy seeing mocha and cheesecake. I'm the vibrancy that yoga brings forth for my health sake. I'm the flower that blooms, whether it's the cherry blossom in Japan or a lookalike in another city. I'm the line that you've marked five times over in a book because you want to learn and not just because I'm pretty. I'm so much more if I allow myself to be. Who am I? Should often be asked because I get to appreciate what others could never see.”

The post was inspired by a previous one, which Tahira referenced, encouraging followers to notice the everyday moments that shape who we are.

On a more personal note, Tahira is currently facing a recurrence of breast cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2018. Her message serves as a powerful reminder of resilience, introspection, and the importance of defining ourselves on our own terms.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress