Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala confirmed dead

Days after the tragic Air India crash that killed over 270 people, the death of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala has been officially confirmed through DNA analysis.

Gujarati film director Mahesh Jirawala died in Ahmedabad plane crash

The 34-year-old director, who had been reported missing by his family following the June 12 disaster, was among the passengers whose remains were severely charred in the wreckage.

The Air India flight, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed on June 12, slamming into the BJ Medical Hostel in Shahibaug. Initially, Mahesh’s family was unable to accept his death, even after a positive DNA match.

However, police investigations — backed by forensic evidence such as the engine and chassis number of a burnt Activa scooter found at the site, along with CCTV footage — helped confirm his identity. The body was subsequently handed over to the grieving family. Mahesh Girdharbhai Kalawadia, widely known by his professional name Mahesh Jirawala, was a prominent figure in Gujarat’s music and short film industry. He headed his own production company, Mahesh Jirawala Productions, and was known for directing regional content, including the 2019 Gujarati film Cocktail Premi: Paw of Revenge, featuring actors Asha Panchal and Vritti Thakkar.

A resident of Naroda, Mahesh was active on social media, frequently posting updates about his creative projects. His disappearance had initially triggered a missing person complaint at Naroda Police Station, filed by his brother Kartikbhai, after he left home and did not return. Following the crash, it was only after matching DNA and presenting technical evidence that the authorities could convince the family of his tragic demise. The identification of Mahesh is part of the broader ongoing effort by authorities, who continue to match DNA samples from the crash site with relatives.

As of June 20, DNA matches have been confirmed for 220 victims, with 202 mortal remains already handed over to families. The incident remains under investigation as officials continue to probe the cause of the crash and work towards providing closure to hundreds of bereaved families.