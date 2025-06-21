'Weekday Getaway' was born from the idea that working days deserve more than just routine

Occasion wear will always have its moment in the spotlight, comprising pieces that radiate beauty, elegance, and celebration. But in today’s world, where the modern woman is constantly on the move, juggling deadlines, relationships, and self-care, style isn’t just about turning heads at a party. It’s about ease, confidence, and looking put-together through it all. Comfort has become non-negotiable, and so has elegance. With this ethos at heart, fashion label A Line Store introduces its new collection, Weekday Getaway. As the name suggests, the line encourages us to redefine what a getaway means. Who says you have to wait for the weekend to feel good and dress up? Now that you think about it, the effort you put into each day, whether it’s a Monday or midweek madness, deserves more than just a throw-on outfit. It deserves a style that matches your pace and presence.

The inspiration for Weekday Getaway came from working women who carry both grace and grit effortlessly

Founder Ayushi Jindal shares, “Weekday Getaway was born from the idea that your weekdays deserve more than just routine.” Designed as a sartorial escape woven into everyday life, the collection is all about easy elegance and understated elevation. “The inspiration came from working women who carry both grace and grit effortlessly,” she adds.