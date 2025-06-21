'Weekday Getaway' was born from the idea that working days deserve more than just routine

Occasion wear will always have its moment in the spotlight, comprising pieces that radiate beauty, elegance, and celebration. But in today’s world, where the modern woman is constantly on the move, juggling deadlines, relationships, and self-care, style isn’t just about turning heads at a party. It’s about ease, confidence, and looking put-together through it all. Comfort has become non-negotiable, and so has elegance. With this ethos at heart, fashion label A Line Store introduces its new collection, Weekday Getaway. As the name suggests, the line encourages us to redefine what a getaway means. Who says you have to wait for the weekend to feel good and dress up? Now that you think about it, the effort you put into each day, whether it’s a Monday or midweek madness, deserves more than just a throw-on outfit. It deserves a style that matches your pace and presence.
Founder Ayushi Jindal shares, “Weekday Getaway was born from the idea that your weekdays deserve more than just routine.” Designed as a sartorial escape woven into everyday life, the collection is all about easy elegance and understated elevation. “The inspiration came from working women who carry both grace and grit effortlessly,” she adds.
Crafted in breathable cottons and soft denims, the collection features a grounded yet refreshing palette, washed beige, soothing teal, earthy brick red, and deep olive green. But what truly sets these pieces apart are the thoughtful details: dramatic sleeves that make a statement without shouting, structured pleats, metallic buttons, contrast stitching, and delicate tonal play. As Ayushi puts it, “We used Indian tailoring techniques like pleating and yoke details, but kept silhouettes clean and modern. It’s a quiet nod to culture, without compromising on ease.”
From structured shirt dresses to fluid co-ords and tiered midis, there’s something for every mood. Whether you like clean minimalism or soft feminine details, this collection brings balance, ideal for both the boardroom and brunch. Ayushi tells us, “These are weekday friendly but weekend-ready pieces. You can wear them to work, meetings, coffee dates, casual dinners, even on vacations.” For her, the collection is designed for movement, confidence, and comfort.
Two standout pieces from the collection include the Defined shoulder dress with its structured silhouette, waist-cinching belt, and bold contrast stitching, and the Curvy denim skirt set, which brings a fresh, sculpted take on classic denim. “These pieces are for the woman who embraces her strength with quiet confidence,” says Ayushi.
Prices start at Rs 3,200. Available online.