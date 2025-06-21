Ananya wishes ‘twin’ Bhavna Panday, Chunky Panday calls her ‘most beautiful person’
On Bhavna Panday’s birthday, actress Ananya Panday wished her “mama”, lovingly calling her her “twin”, while actor Chunky Panday described his wife as “the most beautiful person in the world”.
Ananya took to her Instagram Stories, where shared a throwback video featuring her from her toddler days and her mother. The actress captioned it: “Happy birthday mama thanks for passing on all the fun (crazy).” She then went on to share a photo collage and wrote, “Kisses to you twin (I'd like to believe @bhavanapandey.”
Chunky, who is currently holidaying with Bhavna, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor in Thailand, took to Instagram, where he posted a string of pictures featuring him and his wife from their vacation. He wrote the caption, “Happy Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Person in the World @bhavanapandey Love you Always and forever.”
What is Ananya Panday working on next?
Talking about Ananya, she has concluded the Croatia schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starring Kartik Aaryan on June 18. Celebrating the occasion, Kartik and Ananya grooved on the song Dheeme Dheeme from their previous collaboration, Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marked Ananya’s second professional association with Kartik after the 2019 release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is likely to be released in the theatres on February 13, 2026.
Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also marks a new beginning for Kartik and KJo’s Dharma Productions after their fallout following Kartik's stepping away from Dharma Production’s Dostana 2.