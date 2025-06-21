Ananya wishes ‘twin’ Bhavna Panday, Chunky Panday calls her ‘most beautiful person’

What is Ananya Panday working on next?

Talking about Ananya, she has concluded the Croatia schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starring Kartik Aaryan on June 18. Celebrating the occasion, Kartik and Ananya grooved on the song Dheeme Dheeme from their previous collaboration, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marked Ananya’s second professional association with Kartik after the 2019 release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is likely to be released in the theatres on February 13, 2026.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also marks a new beginning for Kartik and KJo’s Dharma Productions after their fallout following Kartik's stepping away from Dharma Production’s Dostana 2.