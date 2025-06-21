Darsheel Safary reviews Sitaare Zameen Par, pens heartfelt note

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh’s highly awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par, released in UK cinemas yesterday, June 20, and was much in buzz. Amidst the numerous celebrities who showered compliments on the film following its special screening last night, it was an extremely touching review by Darsheel Safary, the original Ishaan Awasthi, who made the biggest impact.

Darsheel Safary’s appreciation for Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

Darsheel, who won hearts playing the dyslexic hero in Taare Zameen Par, went to his Instagram stories to post his deep insights about the new RS Prasanna directorial. “My heart feels FULLER, SOFTER and HAPPIER," he wrote, commending the film for its ability to hold up a mirror "with humour, grace and heart." He emphatically stated that the film "doesn’t rely on pity or preaching, but instead radiates presence, joy, and strength.”

In a big thumbs–up, Darsheel invited viewers to watch Sitaare Zameen Par in theatres, announcing it will not be available on any OTT platform. “It won't stream. It's not meant to. Some stories ask for silence, a screen, and your full heart. You'll walk in curious and walk out a little more human,” he shared, highlighting the film’s immersive quality.