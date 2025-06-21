Kuberaa box office report: INR 12.98 crore on the opening day

The versatile actor Dhanush returns to the big screen with his much-anticipated film Kuberaa, which released on Friday, June 20. The film had a decent start at the box office and has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Here’s all you need to know about Kuberaa box office report

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa brings together a stellar cast featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna — a combination that has sparked immense excitement among fans. The anticipation to see these powerhouse performers share the screen has been so high that the first-day shows witnessed a strong turnout, with audiences flocking to theaters to catch the much-awaited collaboration on the big screen.

Though the opening day collection was slightly lower than Dhanush’s previous theatrical release, Raayan, the film still performed decently at the box office, earning INR 12.98 crore on its first day. As per Sacnilk data, Kuberaa saw an overall Telugu occupancy of 57.36 percent on day one. Morning shows began with a modest 38.94 percent, while afternoon shows rose to 54.58%. Evening occupancy improved to 57.04 percent as word of mouth picked up. By night, the film surged to an impressive 78.87 percent occupancy.

Response from the Telugu version

The Telugu version also had an immense response with Hyderabad getting the highest occupancy rate recording at 67 percent from 530 shows. Vizag had 53 percent occupancy from 158 shows and other areas including Vijayawada had 56 percent from 117 shows, Warangal had 67.5 percent from 34 shows and Kakinada had 69.75 percent from 28 shows.

Did you know?

As per a news report, The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the pan-India release of Kuberaa with a UA certificate, after trimming 19 scenes from the original cut. This resulted in the film being shortened by 13 minutes and 41 seconds.

Although Kuberaa is up against significant competition from the Hindi film Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released on the same day, the movie’s impressive opening and with the positive word-of-mouth, it is set to do wonders in the box office.