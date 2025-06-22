Geeta Kapur criticises ‘follower-based casting’: says craft is being faked for clout

Veteran choreographer Geeta Kapur, known for shaping iconic dance sequences in films like Heyy Babyy, Saathiya, Tees Maar Khan and more, has called out the entertainment industry’s growing obsession with social media metrics. In a recent interview, Geeta voiced concern over casting choices being made not on the basis of talent but follower count.

Geeta Kapur opens up about social media fame and what it’s costing real artistes

Geeta, who has been a part of the film industry for over two decades, didn’t mince words. While she acknowledged that social media is now a powerful tool, she also pointed out the lopsidedness of the current system. “It’s not entirely wrong—but it is unfair,” she said, addressing the increasing trend of selecting actors for films and shows based purely on their online reach.

“It took me nearly a decade to build 2.3 million followers. Now, people with zero experience show up with 23 million overnight. It’s a different world altogether,” she added. While she credited short-form content creators for being able to grab attention in under 15 seconds, she also expressed disappointment over how this has blurred the line between actual skill and viral gimmicks.