Viral video captures Sunjay Kapur’s final moments on polo field in London

The video reveals a grim sequence of events: three ambulances stationed by the sidelines, paramedics performing CPR on the unconscious individual, and a helicopter circling overhead, preparing to land on the polo field. Spectators can be seen watching in growing concern, as the emergency team works against time.

Sunjay Kapur was a well-known figure in both corporate and social circles. As chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar, he played a significant role in the Indian automotive industry’s global expansion. He was also widely recognised for his former marriage to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. Sunjay’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through both the business and entertainment communities. His family has yet to issue a formal statement, but tributes have been pouring in across platforms, remembering him as a passionate sportsman, dedicated businessman, and devoted father.

The cause of death, while unconfirmed by medical authorities, is believed to be cardiac arrest brought on by an anaphylactic reaction after he swallowed a bee and it stung him in his throat — a rare but not unheard-of medical emergency during outdoor sports. As the video continues to circulate online, many have raised questions about medical preparedness at sporting venues and whether quicker intervention could have saved his life. Sunjay Kapur is survived by his children and wife Priya Sachdev.