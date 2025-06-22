Hailey Bieber shuts down divorce rumours with a wedding ring selfie

Speculation around Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage has once again made headlines. Rumours of a potential split are rife, but Hailey Bieber has taken to social media to dismiss the chatter with a selfie of her wearing her wedding ring.

Hailey puts divorce rumours to rest

Recently, several reports claimed that Hailey Bieber had been spotted in New York City without her wedding ring. This triggered widespread speculation about trouble in paradise. Reports suggest she was seen without her ring during a girls' night out with Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse at Chez Fifi, and again at The Commerce Inn in West Village.

However, Hailey quickly addressed the speculation in her own way. On Saturday, she posted an Instagram Story showing herself dressed in a black top and polka-dotted pants, wearing dark sunglasses and carrying a bag. Most importantly, her wedding ring was clearly visible.

While Hailey cleared the air with a photo, Justin Bieber’s recent Instagram activity took a more introspective turn. The singer posted a series of black-and-white selfies, posing with a nose pin and wearing a hoodie. The images were accompanied by emotionally charged songs like R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” and Moneybagg Yo’s “Me Vs Me.”

But what drew more attention were the posts Justin re-shared. One repost by Isaac HP sarcastically read:

“Not everybody hates you, just a lot of people do… People in Tasmania don’t hate you. But that’s just because they don’t know you.”

Another, originally shared by an account named Rula, said:

“I don’t f** with you because I’m aware of who you are and what you is for real. You is jealous, envious, you trying to be me, around me.”*

He also shared a video clip mocking how some iconic songs are accidental hits, with the caption: “Every artist talking about their multi-platinum pop hit.”