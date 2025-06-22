Johnny Depp reveals ‘three people’ betrayed him during Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp has opened up about a particularly painful aspect of his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, revealing in a recent interview that three people from his inner circle “did me dirty” during the highly publicized trial.
In an interview, the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke candidly about the emotional toll the trial took on him—not just due to the legal drama, but also because of unexpected betrayals from people he once trusted deeply. Reflecting on the fallout from both his libel case and the defamation case involving Heard, Depp expressed his frustration with some of his Hollywood peers. “As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted,” he said. “My loyalty is the last thing anybody could question.”
Johnny Depp, described the betrayal as a form of “death by confetti,” referencing individuals who publicly praised him but privately spoke against him while continuing to profit from his name. One such person was his former agent, Tracey Jacobs, who testified during the trial that studios had grown wary of hiring Depp due to his reported lateness on set—an accusation the actor denies.
Without naming anyone directly, Johnny Depp said, “I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air.”
His comments point to a deep sense of personal betrayal that went beyond professional relationships. The trial itself became a cultural flashpoint, with public opinion sharply divided and celebrities voicing support for both sides. Depp referred to himself as a “crash test dummy for MeToo,” saying he faced backlash before the movement gained momentum with the Harvey Weinstein case. “I wanted to see who was playing it safe. Better go woke,” he added, suggesting some peers stayed silent to protect their careers.
Meanwhile, Amber Heard testified that she and her daughter Oonagh faced death threats from Depp’s supporters, further fueling the emotional complexity of the case.