Johnny Depp reveals ‘three people’ betrayed him during Amber Heard trial

In an interview, the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke candidly about the emotional toll the trial took on him—not just due to the legal drama, but also because of unexpected betrayals from people he once trusted deeply. Reflecting on the fallout from both his libel case and the defamation case involving Heard, Depp expressed his frustration with some of his Hollywood peers. “As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted,” he said. “My loyalty is the last thing anybody could question.”

Johnny Depp, described the betrayal as a form of “death by confetti,” referencing individuals who publicly praised him but privately spoke against him while continuing to profit from his name. One such person was his former agent, Tracey Jacobs, who testified during the trial that studios had grown wary of hiring Depp due to his reported lateness on set—an accusation the actor denies.