Amber Heard welcomes twins: Speculation mounts over Elon Musk’s alleged link to newborns

Already a mother to four-year-old Oonagh Paige, Heard said becoming a parent again ‘on my own terms’ has been her most ‘humbling experience’. She also acknowledged her fertility struggles and said she had ‘strived to build’ this family for years. But while fans flooded the comments with congratulations, the internet’s sleuths immediately turned their attention to a lingering question: Who’s the father? Cue the Elon Musk rumours.

Within hours of Amber’s announcement, past reports resurfaced alleging a legal dispute between her and Musk over frozen embryos from their previous relationship. The two dated on and off between 2016 and 2018. According to a 2022 court declaration cited by Daily Mail, a close friend of Amber’s sister claimed the actress and the Tesla CEO had intended to have children together. Further fuelling the rumour mill, producer Jennifer Howell—once a friend of Amber’s—alleged that Musk ‘wanted to destroy’ the embryos, while Amber sought to keep them. Though the outcome of the alleged dispute has never been made public, online speculation continues to link Musk to the twins.

Neither Musk nor Heard has commented on the speculation directly.