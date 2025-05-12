'Vijay Sethupathi paid for my daughter’s wedding,' says Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap revealed that Vijay Sethupathi played a pivotal role in his return to South cinema. “After Imaikkaa Nodigal, I started saying no to South films. Offers kept coming, but I was done,” he admitted. However, things changed during the post-production of his Hindi film Kennedy, where he often ran into Vijay at a mutual friend’s house.

“He kept telling me there’s this great script they want you for,” Anurag said. Initially reluctant, he eventually gave in—partly out of creative gratitude, and partly out of personal necessity. “He helped me with something in Kennedy, so I couldn’t say no. I told him, ‘My daughter is getting married next year, and I can’t afford it.’ He just said, ‘We’ll help you.’

And that’s how Maharaja happened,” Anurag laughed. His daughter, YouTuber Aaliyah Kashyap, married Shane Gregoire last year—an event that seems to have coincided with her father’s unexpected acting comeback.