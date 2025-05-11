Sunny Deol hits pause on ‘Lahore 1947’, backs ‘Border 2’ amid India-Pak tension

In the wake of mounting anti-Pakistan sentiment across India, actor-politician Sunny Deol is reportedly putting Lahore 1947 on hold and shifting his focus to the more jingoistic sequel, Border 2. Sources close to the production revealed that nearly 15 days of patchwork shoot for Lahore 1947 remains pending. Yet Sunny has chosen to delay it, wary of how a film promoting empathy across the India-Pakistan border might be received in today's polarised climate.

The decision to temporarily sideline Lahore 1947 appears strategic. With Border 2—a high-voltage war drama echoing nationalistic themes—slated for a Republic Day 2026 release, Deol is expected to champion a film that aligns squarely with the national mood. An industry insider shared, “It makes sense from a positioning point of view. Border 2 has the potential to resonate powerfully in the current climate. Once that releases and sets the tone, Sunny might revisit Lahore 1947, which is more nuanced and emotionally complex.”