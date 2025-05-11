Harshvardhan Rane refuses to star with Mawra Hocane for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also reaffirmed its ongoing ban on Pakistani artists and collaborators. Their statement encouraged Indian filmmakers and performers to steer clear of partnerships with Pakistani talent “in the interest of national pride.”

While Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is said to be in the works, there have been no official announcements regarding the cast. Rumours are circulating, but nothing has been confirmed yet.