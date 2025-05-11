Harshvardhan Rane refuses to star with Mawra Hocane for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’

Amid rising tensions across borders, actor Harshvardhan Rane has made it clear that he will not be part of the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is involved in the project. His choice highlights the increasing rift between artistic collaboration and national pride.
On Saturday, Harshvardhan took to Instagram Stories to share his thoughts, saying, “I’m thankful for the experience, but given the current situation and after seeing the comments made about my country, I’ve decided to respectfully step away from Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if the previous cast is brought back.”
He followed this up with a screenshot of Mawra Hocane’s social media post, where she criticised India’s recent military action, Operation Sindoor. Her message read, “I strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all… may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo #PakistanZindabad.”
Along with the screenshot, Harshvardhan added: “I have respect for all artists and people from this country, that country, Kenya, and even Mars, but derogatory comments about my country from anyone are simply unacceptable. I’m okay with losing followers on Instagram, but I won’t let anyone undermine my pride and upbringing. Supporting your country is important, but disrespectful and hateful remarks about another country are not.”
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also reaffirmed its ongoing ban on Pakistani artists and collaborators. Their statement encouraged Indian filmmakers and performers to steer clear of partnerships with Pakistani talent “in the interest of national pride.”
While Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is said to be in the works, there have been no official announcements regarding the cast. Rumours are circulating, but nothing has been confirmed yet.