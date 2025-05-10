Aamir Khan postpones ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer launch: Reports

Sources close to Aamir Khan Productions revealed that the decision to delay was made with a sense of responsibility towards the current national sentiment. “Given the recent developments at the borders and the heightened state of alert across the country, Aamir felt it wouldn’t be right to release the trailer at this time,” a source shared with a media organisation. The team expressed their support for the armed forces, emphasising that exercising restraint is crucial right now.

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is being promoted as a spiritual sequel to the beloved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The movie features Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and introduces ten new actors making their debut. Aamir takes on the role of Gulshan, a bold and politically incorrect basketball coach, which is a stark departure from his sensitive teacher character in the original film.