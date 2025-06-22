Juhi Parmar shares a look at her Dubai home as a tribute to Kyunki 2

The magic of early 2000s Indian television is making a powerful comeback. One of the most iconic soap operas of its time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is set to return with Season 2 and what’s adding to the buzz is the return of its original leads, Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir.

The return of Kyunki has not just stirred the audience but also sparked excitement among past TV celebs

As fans of the series rejoice, social media is ablaze with nostalgic posts, throwback memes, and emotional reactions from viewers who grew up watching the drama unfold in the Virani household.

Among them is Juhi Parmar, best known for her role in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Juhi recently joined the celebration with a playful and heartwarming Instagram video shot in Dubai, where she channeled her inner Tulsi, draped in traditional attire and walking in slow motion, much like the beloved matriarch from Kyunki. Set to the original title track of the show, the video instantly resonated with fans.

“Nostalgia has always been a flavour I have loved,” Juhi wrote in her caption. “With it this time, here’s a fun take on the song that used to chime in every household at 10:30 PM! I know most of us are excited to see the show coming back... this track gives us all goosebumps and takes us down memory lane.”

She also praised Ekta Kapoor, the creative force behind Kyunki, and extended her best wishes to the returning cast. “And yes, the queen of television @ektarkapoor along with @smritiiraniofficial coming back — what else could Indian Television Lovers ask for?”