Namita Thapar says 70-hour work week employees should avoid marriage and kids

Namita emphasized that working such long hours leaves little to no time for family life, which could negatively affect both partners and children. “If you’re putting in 70 hours, plus an additional 30–40 hours weekly, you barely have time for sleep,” she said. “How can you be there for your baby or a spouse who’s at home caring for your child? Spare them the emotional toll and mental health issues that come with having an absent parent.”

She further explained that while senior executives may need to dedicate extended hours due to high-stakes responsibilities, such intense workweeks should not become the norm for mid- or entry-level employees. “Yes, for people where the stakes are high, long hours may be needed. But for others, companies should set realistic and humane limits,” Thapar noted.

Her comments have sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users praising her for being honest and practical. One user wrote, “Thank you, Namita, for saying what needed to be said. It’s surprising more people don’t talk about this.” Another added, “People may troll her on Shark Tank, but she makes a lot of sense. This is a serious issue.”