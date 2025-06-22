Celebs

Namita Thapar says 70-hour work week employees should avoid marriage and kids

Namita Thapar has shared that individuals working 70-hour weeks should reconsider getting married or having children, citing the demanding nature of such a schedule.
In a recent conversation on the Humans of Bombay podcast, Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Executive Director, Namita Thapar, shared her perspective on the demanding work culture some professionals face. As per earlier reports, Namita has addressed the growing trend of employees working 70-hour weeks and urged individuals with such intense schedules to think twice before committing to marriage or parenthood.

Namita Thapar's take on 70-hour work week for employees

Namita emphasized that working such long hours leaves little to no time for family life, which could negatively affect both partners and children. “If you’re putting in 70 hours, plus an additional 30–40 hours weekly, you barely have time for sleep,” she said. “How can you be there for your baby or a spouse who’s at home caring for your child? Spare them the emotional toll and mental health issues that come with having an absent parent.”

She further explained that while senior executives may need to dedicate extended hours due to high-stakes responsibilities, such intense workweeks should not become the norm for mid- or entry-level employees. “Yes, for people where the stakes are high, long hours may be needed. But for others, companies should set realistic and humane limits,” Thapar noted.

Her comments have sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users praising her for being honest and practical. One user wrote, “Thank you, Namita, for saying what needed to be said. It’s surprising more people don’t talk about this.” Another added, “People may troll her on Shark Tank, but she makes a lot of sense. This is a serious issue.”

Others echoed her sentiment, pointing out that children deserve active parental involvement, not just the presence of grandparents or hired caregivers. “A child needs their parents around—not just on weekends or through video calls,” one user remarked, highlighting the deeper emotional impact of work-life imbalance.

