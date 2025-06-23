Abigail Breslin and Booboo Stewart to star in upcoming comedy–drama A Good Fight

Hollywood stars Abigail Breslin and Booboo Stewart are set to headline the forthcoming comedy-drama A Good Fight, directed by Robert Rippberger and written by Pierce Gardner.
Breslin, best known for her acclaimed role in Little Miss Sunshine, and Stewart, recognized for his performances in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Disney’s Descendants franchise, bring star power and emotional depth to the project.
The story revolves around a successful small-town businessman whose interview with a college journalist ends up becoming a life-changing experience for both individuals. The film promises to explore themes of connection, growth, and unexpected impact.
The film will be primarily shot at Rippberger’s White Lightning Studios in North Carolina, with additional scenes filmed at Meredith College in Raleigh.
Producers Justin Shaner and Fernando H. Rojas are backing the film under the Sobe Brooke Studios banner.
Justin said, “Abigail and Booboo bring such heart, depth, and authenticity to everything they do. This story walks a fine line between humor and emotional honesty, and we couldn’t ask for a better cast to bring that balance to life.”
Director Rippberger also emphasized the value of local collaboration, stating, “We’re honoured to partner with Meredith College. This collaboration reflects our commitment to build meaningful ties with the local creative community, while creating real-world learning opportunities for the next generation of storytellers.”
