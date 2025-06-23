Abigail Breslin and Booboo Stewart to star in upcoming comedy–drama A Good Fight

Hollywood stars Abigail Breslin and Booboo Stewart are set to headline the forthcoming comedy-drama A Good Fight, directed by Robert Rippberger and written by Pierce Gardner.

Breslin, best known for her acclaimed role in Little Miss Sunshine, and Stewart, recognized for his performances in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Disney’s Descendants franchise, bring star power and emotional depth to the project.

Production on A Good Fight is scheduled to begin at the end of June

The story revolves around a successful small-town businessman whose interview with a college journalist ends up becoming a life-changing experience for both individuals. The film promises to explore themes of connection, growth, and unexpected impact.

The film will be primarily shot at Rippberger’s White Lightning Studios in North Carolina, with additional scenes filmed at Meredith College in Raleigh.