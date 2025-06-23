Fatima Sana Shaikh tries surfing in Sri Lanka ahead of Metro… In Dino release

Among the highlights was a video showing Fatima successfully surfing, along with a photo of her proudly posing with a surfboard. She also gave a special shoutout to her surfing instructor, writing: “If you ever want to learn surfing in Sri Lanka… Chandu is your guy! He is the best teacher. I have never ever surfed in my life but he got me on the board. He’s your man.”

Fatima is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film, Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The film explores the intricacies of modern relationships, delving into themes of love, heartbreak, and emotional connection. It boasts a star-studded ensemble including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 4.

She will also be seen in the upcoming web series Teen Kawwe, alongside Pavail Gulati and Sidhant Gupta. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures, the series is expected to be a heartwarming slice-of-life drama packed with humor, emotion, and relatable storytelling. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the show marks the trio’s first on-screen collaboration.

Fatima was last seen in Sam Bahadur, a biographical drama based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

