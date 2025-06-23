Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene shares key tips for long–term knee health

Dr Shriram Nene, husband of Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, is once again using social media to raise public awareness on knee health. In a recent Instagram post, Dr Nene shared practical and preventive tips to keep your knees strong, flexible, and pain-free as you age.

“Strong knees, strong life! But when those joints start to ache, it’s time to pay attention,” wrote Dr Nene in his post, encouraging followers to take charge of their joint health before issues arise.

Here are six key tips he offered for healthier knees:

Move smart

Dr Nene emphasizes the importance of staying active while avoiding high-impact strain on the knees. He recommends low-impact exercises such as cycling, swimming, and walking, and advises against intense running or jump squats, which can accelerate joint wear.

Dr Vinay Kumaraswamy, Consultant-Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital, echoed this advice, noting, “Cycling is especially helpful for arthritis and knee pain. It’s low-impact, reduces joint stress, and increases production of synovial fluid, which lubricates joints.”

Weight matters

“If you want pain-free joints, start with your plate,” said Dr Nene, adding that every extra kilogram adds four kilograms of pressure on your knees.

Supporting this, Dr Ramneek Mahajan, Director of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, explained, “Take short walks every hour and avoid sitting for long periods. Even small weight loss can dramatically reduce knee pressure.”

Build support muscles

Knees need the support of surrounding muscles like the quads, hamstrings, and calves. Dr Nene recommends doing squats, leg lifts, and curls 2–3 times a week to strengthen these areas.

Bad posture, he warns, adds unnecessary pressure on the knees, the body’s largest load-bearing joint.

Wear the right shoes

Your footwear directly affects your posture and, in turn, your knee health. Dr Nene advises wearing cushioned shoes with arch support and avoiding heels, flats, or worn-out sneakers that can harm knee alignment over time.