Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene shares key tips for long–term knee health

Dr Shriram Nene, husband of Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, is once again using social media to raise public awareness on knee health. In a recent Instagram post, Dr Nene shared practical and preventive tips to keep your knees strong, flexible, and pain-free as you age.
“Strong knees, strong life! But when those joints start to ache, it’s time to pay attention,” wrote Dr Nene in his post, encouraging followers to take charge of their joint health before issues arise.
Move smart
Dr Nene emphasizes the importance of staying active while avoiding high-impact strain on the knees. He recommends low-impact exercises such as cycling, swimming, and walking, and advises against intense running or jump squats, which can accelerate joint wear.
Dr Vinay Kumaraswamy, Consultant-Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital, echoed this advice, noting, “Cycling is especially helpful for arthritis and knee pain. It’s low-impact, reduces joint stress, and increases production of synovial fluid, which lubricates joints.”
Weight matters
“If you want pain-free joints, start with your plate,” said Dr Nene, adding that every extra kilogram adds four kilograms of pressure on your knees.
Supporting this, Dr Ramneek Mahajan, Director of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, explained, “Take short walks every hour and avoid sitting for long periods. Even small weight loss can dramatically reduce knee pressure.”
Build support muscles
Knees need the support of surrounding muscles like the quads, hamstrings, and calves. Dr Nene recommends doing squats, leg lifts, and curls 2–3 times a week to strengthen these areas.
Bad posture, he warns, adds unnecessary pressure on the knees, the body’s largest load-bearing joint.
Wear the right shoes
Your footwear directly affects your posture and, in turn, your knee health. Dr Nene advises wearing cushioned shoes with arch support and avoiding heels, flats, or worn-out sneakers that can harm knee alignment over time.
Follow the RICE method for injuries
For immediate relief in case of a knee injury, Dr Nene suggests the RICE method:
Rest
Ice
Compression
Elevation
This simple formula helps reduce swelling and speeds up recovery.
Make knee health a priority
Dr Nene concluded with a reminder that knee health should be a lifelong focus. From choosing the right exercise to maintaining proper weight and posture, early care can prevent chronic issues and ensure mobility well into later years.
As more people across age groups experience knee pain due to sedentary lifestyles or high-impact workouts, Dr Nene’s advice offers a clear and accessible guide to maintaining joint health through informed, everyday choices.
For those looking to stay active and pain-free, his message is clear: Start now, move smart, and listen to your knees.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.