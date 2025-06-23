Pooja Bhatt pays tribute to late actor Mukul Dev: “Forever loved, felt & missed”

Mukul Dev passed away on May 23, 2025, at the age of 54. Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul hailed from a Punjabi family with ancestral roots near Jalandhar. His father, Hari Dev, served as an Assistant Commissioner of Police and played a pivotal role in introducing Mukul to Afghan culture—speaking both Pashto and Persian.

Mukul’s first taste of the entertainment world came early. While in the eighth grade, he earned his first paycheck impersonating Michael Jackson in a Doordarshan dance show. Interestingly, he was also a trained pilot, having studied at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation (IGRUA).

His acting journey began with television, making his debut in the 1996 series Mumkin, where he portrayed Vijay Pandey. He also featured in Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a popular comedy-Bollywood countdown show on Doordarshan, and went on to host the first season of Fear Factor India.

Mukul made his film debut with Dastak, playing ACP Rohit Malhotra opposite former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in her first film. Over the years, he became known for his roles in Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, Jai Ho, and his final Hindi film, Anth The End.

Mukul Dev is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev, and a legacy of diverse contributions to Indian cinema and television. His presence, as Pooja Bhatt said so poignantly, will continue to be “forever loved, felt, and missed.”

