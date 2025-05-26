Pooja Bhatt remembers Mukul Dev as a free spirit, “He chose freedom over limitations”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bhatt reflected on the late actor’s deeply philosophical outlook, recalling how he consistently chose authenticity and personal freedom over societal expectations or limitations. “Mukul believed in breaking free from every form of restriction—be it social, personal, or imposed,” she wrote, emphasising that he didn’t merely live within the norms, but always sought a deeper meaning beyond them.

Sharing a photo of Mukul, Bhatt remembered his passion for life’s profound truths. “He spoke of very simple things—that it is right for a gull to fly, that freedom is the very nature of his being, and that whatever stands in the way of that freedom must be set aside, whether it be ritual, superstition, or limitation in any form,” she quoted.

She also included an excerpt from Richard Bach’s Jonathan Livingston Seagull, a book about individuality and self-discovery, to capture Mukul’s spirit:

“'Set aside,' came a voice from the multitude, 'even if it be the law of the flock?'

'The only true law is that which leads to freedom,' he said. 'There is no other.'”

“For most gulls, it was not flying that mattered, but eating. For this gull, though, it was not eating that mattered, but flight,” she concluded, aligning Mukul’s essence with the book’s central message.

Mukul Dev, known for his impactful roles in films like Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, passed away at the age of 54. His sudden death has left the film fraternity in mourning, with tributes pouring in from celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Hansal Mehta, Sunny Deol, and Mrunal Thakur.