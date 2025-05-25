After Mukul Dev’s passing, Hansal Mehta reflects on the struggles that haunted him
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a heartfelt tribute to late actor Mukul Dev, remembering their close bond and reflecting on the personal struggles that marked Mukul’s journey. Posting a series of emotional memories on Instagram, Mehta expressed his deep sorrow and shared candid glimpses of their time together. The two had collaborated professionally on Omerta, and their friendship extended far beyond the film set.
Hansal Mehta reflects on Mukul Dev’s struggles and untapped acting potential
In his tribute, Mehta opened up about Mukul's career, describing it as a "collection of missed opportunities and near breakthroughs." Despite his immense talent, Mukul often found himself just short of the recognition he deserved. Mehta acknowledged that these setbacks slowly took a toll on him. “There were things that chipped away at his spirit,” Mehta wrote, hinting at the inner battles Mukul endured over the years.
The filmmaker recalled Mukul’s larger-than-life presence—his loud, infectious laughter, his sharp sense of humour, and his remarkable gift for storytelling. “There’s still so much I wish I could say about my friend,” Mehta shared. “I will miss him deeply… his booming laughter at our inside jokes, his unmistakable voice, and the way he could command a room with a story.”
Reflecting on their shared past, Mehta remembered how Mukul had been a part of several of his early projects, including two unreleased films and a television show. While these works remained under the radar, the friendship they built during this time flourished. Their bond was strengthened through shared heartaches, gym sessions, and long conversations filled with hope and humor. “We bonded over booze, broken hearts, and the foolish hope that things would one day make sense,” Mehta wrote.
Their connection wasn’t limited to professional encounters, it was built on mutual respect, shared vulnerabilities, and countless hours spent together navigating the highs and lows of life. Mehta’s tribute paints a picture of a man who was vibrant, complex, and deeply human. As he mourned the loss, he also celebrated the indelible mark Mukul left on his life and the lives of those who knew him well. Hansal Mehta's emotional message stands as a reminder of the unseen struggles many face, and the profound impact of friendship and empathy in moments of quiet despair.