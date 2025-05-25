After Mukul Dev’s passing, Hansal Mehta reflects on the struggles that haunted him

In his tribute, Mehta opened up about Mukul's career, describing it as a "collection of missed opportunities and near breakthroughs." Despite his immense talent, Mukul often found himself just short of the recognition he deserved. Mehta acknowledged that these setbacks slowly took a toll on him. “There were things that chipped away at his spirit,” Mehta wrote, hinting at the inner battles Mukul endured over the years.

The filmmaker recalled Mukul’s larger-than-life presence—his loud, infectious laughter, his sharp sense of humour, and his remarkable gift for storytelling. “There’s still so much I wish I could say about my friend,” Mehta shared. “I will miss him deeply… his booming laughter at our inside jokes, his unmistakable voice, and the way he could command a room with a story.”