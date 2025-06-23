Priyanshu Painyuli goes surfing in Sri Lanka: Inside the actor’s beach getaway

The versatile star recently carved out time from his packed schedule for a soul-refreshing escapade in Sri Lanka, one of the world’s most picturesque and surfer-friendly havens. There, amidst golden sands and turquoise tides, he spent a week chasing waves, mastering the basics of surfing, and letting the island’s laid-back rhythm sink into his bones.

A self-confessed beach lover and adrenaline junkie, Priyanshu had been longing to tame the ocean for years. And this wasn’t just a vacation—it was a passion project, a personal milestone. “Surfing has been on my bucket list for the longest time,” he shared. “I’ve always felt a deep connection to the sea—there’s something about its vastness that’s humbling and energizing all at once. Sri Lanka offered the perfect setting: the warmth of the people, the pulse of the surf culture, and waves that are forgiving enough for beginners, but thrilling enough to spark that fire.”