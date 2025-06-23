Priyanshu Painyuli goes surfing in Sri Lanka: Inside the actor’s beach getaway

Known for lighting up the screen with gritty, memorable roles in Mirzapur, Extraction, Rashmi Rocket, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, actor Priyanshu Painyuli has now swapped film sets for foam boards—diving headfirst into a long-cherished dream: surfing.
The versatile star recently carved out time from his packed schedule for a soul-refreshing escapade in Sri Lanka, one of the world’s most picturesque and surfer-friendly havens. There, amidst golden sands and turquoise tides, he spent a week chasing waves, mastering the basics of surfing, and letting the island’s laid-back rhythm sink into his bones.
A self-confessed beach lover and adrenaline junkie, Priyanshu had been longing to tame the ocean for years. And this wasn’t just a vacation—it was a passion project, a personal milestone. “Surfing has been on my bucket list for the longest time,” he shared. “I’ve always felt a deep connection to the sea—there’s something about its vastness that’s humbling and energizing all at once. Sri Lanka offered the perfect setting: the warmth of the people, the pulse of the surf culture, and waves that are forgiving enough for beginners, but thrilling enough to spark that fire.”
But for Priyanshu, the trip was more than just catching waves—it was a chance to reconnect with himself. “I needed to do something just for me,” he said. “To step away, reset, and throw myself into something completely new. Surfing challenged me, centered me, and left me feeling more alive than ever.”
It’s clear that the same adventurous spirit he brings to his roles spills over into his real life. Whether he’s navigating the rough waters of a script or the literal swells of the Indian Ocean, Priyanshu Painyuli continues to live with a rare blend of curiosity, courage, and creative passion.
With salt in his hair, sand in his soul, and a newfound love for the surfboard, Priyanshu is back—recharged, realigned, and ready to ride the next big wave. On-screen or off, this star is surfing into exciting new territory.