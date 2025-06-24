It's Malavika Mohanan’s time to shine as Rajinikanth’s words of encouragement come full circle

Malavika Mohanan is basking in the spotlight as she prepares for some of the biggest releases of her career. Among them is The Rajasaab, a highly anticipated pan-India film starring Prabhas, which has already generated major buzz with its teaser.

Before reaching this stage in her career, Malavika shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 2019 blockbuster Petta

With fans eagerly awaiting her performance, Malavika's rise to prominence was something that a legendary voice that once saw her potential: Rajinikanth.

It was on those sets that the superstar offered her the kind of encouragement every newcomer dreams of. In a heartfelt post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Malavika once recalled the impact Rajinikanth had on her during those formative days.