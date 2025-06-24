It's Malavika Mohanan’s time to shine as Rajinikanth’s words of encouragement come full circle

Malavika Mohanan is basking in the spotlight as she prepares for some of the biggest releases of her career. Among them is The Rajasaab, a highly anticipated pan-India film starring Prabhas, which has already generated major buzz with its teaser.
With fans eagerly awaiting her performance, Malavika's rise to prominence was something that a legendary voice that once saw her potential: Rajinikanth.
It was on those sets that the superstar offered her the kind of encouragement every newcomer dreams of. In a heartfelt post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Malavika once recalled the impact Rajinikanth had on her during those formative days.
“He was the first person who ever clapped for me right after my ‘father’s death scene’ in the film. He was the first one to tell me ‘you’ll go on to be a big star in the future.’ He was the only one at that point to give words of encouragement constantly to a nervous new girl in a new industry pursuing big dreams. I love you so much. You are truly one of a kind, and this film will always be closest to my heart,” she wrote.
Those words of belief are now proving prophetic. Malavika is not only stepping into The Rajasaab with confidence but also headlining Hridayapoorvam, a major Malayalam film alongside superstar Mohanlal. From Tamil to Telugu, Malayalam to Hindi, she is steadily carving out a place for herself across film industries.
