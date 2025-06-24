Celebs

It's Malavika Mohanan’s time to shine as Rajinikanth’s words of encouragement come full circle

Malavika Mohanan shared that Rajinikanth was the first to cheer her on and tell her she'd be a big star when she was just starting out in Petta
It's Malavika Mohanan’s time to shine as Rajinikanth’s words of encouragement come full circle
Malavika Mohanan
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Malavika Mohanan is basking in the spotlight as she prepares for some of the biggest releases of her career. Among them is The Rajasaab, a highly anticipated pan-India film starring Prabhas, which has already generated major buzz with its teaser.

Before reaching this stage in her career, Malavika shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 2019 blockbuster Petta

With fans eagerly awaiting her performance, Malavika's rise to prominence was something that a legendary voice that once saw her potential: Rajinikanth.

It was on those sets that the superstar offered her the kind of encouragement every newcomer dreams of. In a heartfelt post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Malavika once recalled the impact Rajinikanth had on her during those formative days.

“He was the first person who ever clapped for me right after my ‘father’s death scene’ in the film. He was the first one to tell me ‘you’ll go on to be a big star in the future.’ He was the only one at that point to give words of encouragement constantly to a nervous new girl in a new industry pursuing big dreams. I love you so much. You are truly one of a kind, and this film will always be closest to my heart,” she wrote.

Those words of belief are now proving prophetic. Malavika is not only stepping into The Rajasaab with confidence but also headlining Hridayapoorvam, a major Malayalam film alongside superstar Mohanlal. From Tamil to Telugu, Malayalam to Hindi, she is steadily carving out a place for herself across film industries.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

It's Malavika Mohanan’s time to shine as Rajinikanth’s words of encouragement come full circle
Abigail Breslin and Booboo Stewart to star in upcoming comedy–drama A Good Fight
Rajinikanth
Malavika Mohanan
The Rajasaab

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com