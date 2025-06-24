Trisha Krishnan drops a cryptic post about love amidst dating rumours with Thalapathy Vijay

Is there someone special in Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan’s life? Well, netizens certainly seem to think so.

Are Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay dating?

The rumours mills suggest that Trisha is in a relationship with her Ghilli co–star Thalapathy Vijay. Adding fuel to the rumors, she recently dropped a cryptic post about love on social media. Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram account, Trisha penned, “When you are full of love it confuses people who are full of shit.”

Before this, wishing Thalapathy on his 51st birthday, the Leo actress treated her Insta users with an unseen image with Thalapathy. The photo featured Trisha sitting beside Thalapathy on a sofa. While he playfully interacted with her pet dog Izzy, Trisha looked at him with a warm look in her eyes. She also wished him on his special day saying, "Happy Birthday, bestest.”

Reacting to the post, one of the netizens shared, “How adorable you two cutieeees.” Whereas, another one penned, “Some bonds are written in cinema history... and our hearts...Timeless chemistry, forever favourites.”