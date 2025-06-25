Ajith Kumar drops new look in Belgium ahead of race

Actor Ajith Kumar, who made a mark in the world of cinema as well as a motorsport enthusiast, is presently in Belgium gearing up for the third round of the GT4 European Series. Fans have been quick to spot his new buzz–cut hairdo, a look that brings back the memories of his 2002 movie Red, and his lean body, reiterating his dedication towards the grueling world of racing.

Ajith Kumar reveals new hairstyle for Belgian race appearance

The actor was seen recently at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, soaking up the team camps and greeting engineers and crew. A clip posted by Ajith Kumar Racing’s official X page captured him carefully checking his car and mingling with his team. After his first walkthrough, the boisterous competitor was spotted on bicycle around the track, testing track conditions and even taking selfies in front of the iconic Le Raidillon de l'Eau Rouge bend.

Ajith’s passion for racing is no secret. He founded his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing, in September 2024 with eyes on the European GT4 Championship and the 24H series. In just this year alone, his team, including drivers Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, Cameron McLeod and Ajith himself, has enjoyed phenomenal success. They won a third spot in Dubai 24H racing, an impressive feat with Ajith coming back to motorsports after 13 years and a close call from a fatal crash while preparing for the event.