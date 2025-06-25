Is WWE burying Jey Uso? Fans and Rikishi raise concerns after shocking title loss

Jey Uso’s singles run in WWE may be coming to a premature end and the WWE Universe isn't happy about it. After a short-lived championship reign and a clean loss to Cody Rhodes, fans and insiders alike are questioning WWE’s creative direction, with Jey’s father Rikishi going as far as calling for WWE writers to be fired.
On the June 24, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso suffered a significant loss to Cody Rhodes, following his earlier defeat to Gunther in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. That loss ended his World Heavyweight Championship reign at just 51 days. Disappointing fans who had high hopes for “The YEET Master” after he rose as a breakout babyface in recent months.
His early exit from the King of the Ring tournament and now back-to-back losses have raised concerns over WWE's long-term plans for him.
On Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, wrestling commentator Jonathan Coachman didn’t hold back, suggesting WWE is “burying” Jey Uso.
“Less than three months ago, Jey climbed to the top. We all thought he’d become a star as a singles competitor,” Coachman said.
“But it lasted just 51 days. He lost to Gunther and now clean to Cody Rhodes. It would’ve done nothing to Cody, but it could’ve done everything for Jey. They’re burying him and by SummerSlam, he’ll probably be back in a tag team.”
Coachman also argued that the booking decisions are undermining Jey’s momentum, and fans seem to agree, voicing frustration over social media.
Fellow analyst Tommy Carlucci added that if WWE reintroduces Jey into a storyline with his brother Jimmy Uso, it could completely derail his singles run. While The Usos remain one of the most iconic tag teams in WWE history, fans were excited to see Jey emerge from the shadow of his twin and carve out a solo legacy.
Rikishi slams WWE Creative
Jey Uso’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, took things a step further on his podcast Off the Top, launching a scathing critique of WWE’s creative direction. In an impassioned rant, he called for the firing of the writers responsible for his son's booking.
“If you can’t come up with something simple to promote and push your champion, then get the hell out the way,” Rikishi said. “Put someone else in that position.”
While Rikishi made it clear he has “no beef” with Gunther, he questioned why WWE gave Jey such a short reign, especially considering his top-selling merchandise and fan support.
Rikishi also referenced Jey’s earlier 27-day Intercontinental Championship reign, hinting at a troubling pattern. “What is it against my boy? Would you have done that to Randy Orton? To John Cena?” he asked. He also cited The Bloodline’s 75-year legacy in professional wrestling, calling Jey’s treatment “not right.”
Is WWE Making Way for Goldberg? Adding fuel to the fire, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE’s decision to strip Jey of the title may have been strategic. The company allegedly wanted Gunther to enter a rumored match against Bill Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 as champion, likely to raise the stakes for Goldberg’s potential retirement bout.
For now, Jey Uso’s future in WWE remains unclear. While he remains one of the most organically over stars on the roster, recent booking decisions suggest WWE may not be fully committed to his singles push.
Whether this is a temporary setback or a sign of more troubling creative decisions to come, fans are watching closely.
