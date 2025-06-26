Aayush Sharma reveals he got two back surgeries recently and that good health is not just about a "six pack"

Actor and Salman Khan's Aayush Sharma has recently opened up about his health struggles and shared that he has undergone two back surgeries. He mentioned in a social media post that he had to undergo the surgeries after he ignored a long-standing injury which he sustained while performing a stunt sequence for Ruslaan.

How did Aayush Sharma sustain back injuries?

In an Instagram post, Aayush shared photos and videos from his recovery journey and admitted ignoring the pain was his biggest mistake.

Aayush wrote, "Life has its way of slowing you down to make sure you listen. For the last couple of years, I had been experiencing consistent pain in my back. It started while pulling off a stunt during the action scene in 'Ruslaan' - nothing too dramatic, so I did what most of us tend to do, ignored it, masked it, and kept going (sic). However, the pain worsened during the shoot of his current film, leading to serious restrictions in his movement. It finally caught up with me while shooting for my current movie, and things took a turn. Movements that once felt like second nature, dancing, stunts, even the simplest stretches, became restricted. What I thought was temporary turned out to be far more serious (sic)," he added.