WWE Raw results: Liv Morgan suffers a shoulder injury, loses to Kairi Zane

WWE Raw's recent episode was thrilling for sure, but a pretty unfortunate day for Women's Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan. Liv got beaten by Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky, and later got a bad shoulder injury, prompting her to exit the ring. The fans are now concerned about the severity of Liv's shoulder injury, which might keep her out of the ring for the next few months.
Over the past few years, Liv Morgan has made a huge impact in WWE, along with Raquel Rodriguez, she currently holds the Women’s Tag Team Championship and has proved herself to be a dominant force in the women’s division. Considered as one of WWE’s most beautiful stars, her absence due to injury would be a significant loss.
In the latest episode it was seen that Liv Morgan was squared off against Kairi Sane, and during the bout, Sane threw a takedown that was causing Morgan grief. Liv attempted to break her fall but awkwardly fell on her elbow, and suffered a severe shoulder injury. She fell close to the ring, crying in agony, as doctors rushed over to attend to her. The referee stopped the match and cited Kairi Sane the winner.
The injury appears very serious. As per reports, the injury is real, or that it was not intended as a part of any scripted storyline. There has not been official word yet from WWE, but an update should be coming in the near future. If the injury really is as bad as it seems, Liv may be out of commission for four months or more.
If Liv is out for an extended period, Triple H might strip her of the title, and Raquel Rodriguez will be assigned a new tag partner. But if Liv comes back quickly, such a move might be unnecessary. WWE would make an update as things unfold.
