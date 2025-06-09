Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE? Here’s what we know so far

After a dramatic WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns has not been seen in the WWE ring—and fans are starting to ask the big question: Is the Head of the Table leaving WWE? The speculation intensified after Reigns was brutally betrayed by longtime ally Paul Heyman, who delivered a low blow and shockingly aligned himself with Seth Rollins.
The drama didn’t stop there. Reigns attempted to seek revenge alongside CM Punk, but both were decimated—Reigns, in particular, was taken out by Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania, and has remained absent ever since.
According to a report from TJ Wrestling, Roman’s future with WWE is now under serious review. He is allegedly being considered in TKO’s internal budget evaluation, raising concerns about the sustainability of his current contract—reportedly worth $15 million annually. But sources close to the situation suggest a full release is off the table.
Industry veteran Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online shared insights on the financial breakdown of Reigns’ deal. While his base salary is $5 million, additional earnings from pay-per-views, WWE 2K video game deals, merchandise (where he gets a 30% cut), international appearances (especially in Saudi Arabia), and ticket sale bonuses push his annual figure up to $15 million.
However, TKO reportedly wants to renegotiate, questioning the justification of such a payout for a part-time performer. “They’re not planning to release him,” Savinovich confirmed, “but he won’t be making $15 million per year anymore.”
Former WWE staffer Tommy Carlucci echoed that sentiment, stating that TKO’s current business model could force Reigns to accept a significant pay cut. However, he hinted that the storyline isn’t over just yet.
“I think it’s going to go for a while with this whole Wiseman thing,” Carlucci teased. “Maybe Roman Reigns coming back is going to bring some boys with him and start with The Wiseman. It’s wide open right now.” So, while Roman Reigns’ return isn’t confirmed, it’s far from ruled out. If and when he comes back, expect a major storyline shake-up—possibly with new allies and renewed vengeance.