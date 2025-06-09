Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE? Here’s what we know so far

After a dramatic WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns has not been seen in the WWE ring—and fans are starting to ask the big question: Is the Head of the Table leaving WWE? The speculation intensified after Reigns was brutally betrayed by longtime ally Paul Heyman, who delivered a low blow and shockingly aligned himself with Seth Rollins.

The drama didn’t stop there. Reigns attempted to seek revenge alongside CM Punk, but both were decimated—Reigns, in particular, was taken out by Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania, and has remained absent ever since.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns’ WWE future remains uncertain amid contract talks and hiatus

According to a report from TJ Wrestling, Roman’s future with WWE is now under serious review. He is allegedly being considered in TKO’s internal budget evaluation, raising concerns about the sustainability of his current contract—reportedly worth $15 million annually. But sources close to the situation suggest a full release is off the table.