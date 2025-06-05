WWE: Here’s what you need to know about John Cena and Logan Paul’s tag team

WWE fans are in for an exhilarating experience as John Cena and Logan Paul officially team up for a high-stakes tag team match at Money in the Bank on June 7. This unexpected pairing will face off against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in what’s quickly becoming one of the most buzzed-about storylines in WWE this year.
The Undisputed WWE Champion and YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul are on a mission to, as they put it, “ruin wrestling.” John Cena has made it clear that he aims to leave the ring at the end of the year as the Undisputed Champion—and he’s determined to help Logan Paul snag the World Heavyweight Title along the way.
Before their explosive clash at Money in the Bank, John and Logan took a moment to joke around and brainstorm their tag team name. In a recent vlog on Paul’s YouTube channel, the two shared a light-hearted exchange.
“[Logan] So now that we’re a tag team, do we need a name or something? [Cena] Sure! What do you want to be? The Human Centipede? [Logan] I was thinking Heel Team Six. [Cena] I love that! [Logan] The WWE. Because we are The WWE. It’s The WWE."
While WWE programming hasn’t officially confirmed a name yet, Heel Team Six—a clever play on SEAL Team Six—seems to be the leading contender.
As John Cena prepares for tag team glory, a looming threat is on the horizon. On WWE RAW, CM Punk announced his plans to cash in on Cena later this year. Although Seth Rollins’ interference cut Punk’s qualifying run short, the tension is far from resolved.
Meanwhile, Logan Paul, fresh off a successful heel run and a stint as US Champion, has dubbed Cena “the GOAT” as they gear up to take on the formidable Rhodes and Uso, former Undisputed Tag Champs, this Saturday in Inglewood, California.