WWE: Here’s what you need to know about John Cena and Logan Paul’s tag team

The Undisputed WWE Champion and YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul are on a mission to, as they put it, “ruin wrestling.” John Cena has made it clear that he aims to leave the ring at the end of the year as the Undisputed Champion—and he’s determined to help Logan Paul snag the World Heavyweight Title along the way.

Before their explosive clash at Money in the Bank, John and Logan took a moment to joke around and brainstorm their tag team name. In a recent vlog on Paul’s YouTube channel, the two shared a light-hearted exchange.

“[Logan] So now that we’re a tag team, do we need a name or something? [Cena] Sure! What do you want to be? The Human Centipede? [Logan] I was thinking Heel Team Six. [Cena] I love that! [Logan] The WWE. Because we are The WWE. It’s The WWE."