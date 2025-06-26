Ram Kapoor reveals how Ronit Roy and Sakshi Tanwar built generational wealth

“Ronit Roy has homes, villas, vacation properties—you name it,” said Ram. “He went from being a struggling film actor to a household name on television. He tasted failure early, so when success came, he respected it. He invested wisely, and now he’s reaping the benefits.” Ram’s admiration didn’t stop there. He also praised his long-time co-star Sakshi Tanwar for her quiet financial strength. “Sakshi is extremely sensible with money,” he noted. “She doesn’t chase luxury cars or flamboyant purchases. She has saved enough to secure the future of six generations. That’s how disciplined she is.”

While acknowledging that television pays handsomely, Ram warned that not everyone who earns big stays rich. “I’ve seen people who were once stars, but they didn’t manage their money well. When the shows ended and offers dried up, they just vanished,” he said.

As someone who once made eight years’ worth of an average salary in a single month on television, Ram knows what he’s talking about. His takeaway? “If you play it smart, television can set you up for life.” In an industry where fame can be fleeting, Ram Kapoor’s insight is a rare peek into the quieter, steadier path to long-term success—one that doesn’t rely on superstardom, but on smart choices and financial foresight.