No cubicles here: Yakten becomes India’s first digital nomad village

Escape the monotony of office life and work from the breathtaking mountains of Yakten, a quaint village in East Sikkim that has just become India’s first official digital nomad village. This pioneering move invites remote workers to leave behind the boring cubicles and experience a peaceful, inspiring environment — where productivity meets tranquility in the heart of nature.

The idea of digital nomads saw a surge after the Covid 19 quarantine phase as the norm of work-from-home became the new normal. Today’s youth are moving away from the traditional office grind, seeking peace and natural beauty instead. Yakten’s tranquil charm has now opened its doors to remote workers, freelancers, and digital entrepreneurs eager to work surrounded by nature.

So, why Yakten?

This little village has become the heaven for all the digital workers as the Sikkim government in association with Asian Development Bank (ADB) has taken this new initiative to make the place more remote work-friendly. As part of this initiative, remote workers will enjoy high-speed internet, eco-friendly homestays, and dedicated co-working spaces — creating the perfect blend of productivity and sustainability. Wanna know the best bit? It is just 10 km away from the new Pakyong Airport!

The project also encourages visitors to extend their stay, creating a win-win for both guests and the local community. Visitors get to savor a more relaxed, meaningful experience, while the local economy thrives with steady, sustainable tourism. Through workshops and cultural activities, locals and digital nomads come together to share knowledge, skills, and traditions — fostering a vibrant, connected community.

Now talking about the food scene, it’s absolutely as jaw-dropping as the view. Every dish, lovingly crafted from home-grown ingredients, carries the warmth of the village and the essence of the land. For visitors, it’s more than just a meal — it’s a taste of home in a place they’ve only just discovered. Well, the perfect escape isn’t it?

Wait, there’s more! To make Yakten the ultimate work-from-anywhere escape, mobile broadband from Airtel and Jio keeps you seamlessly connected—even in the heart of the mountains. Every homestay is Wi-Fi ready, so you’re never truly offline. And for added peace of mind? Backup power ensures you're covered during outages. Oh, and the open-air verandas with breathtaking Himalayan views? Absolutely unforgettable — your Zoom calls just found their dream backdrop.

So, go ahead — fill out that work-from-home form and trade your desk view for snowy mountains, lush greenery, and awe-inspiring clear blue skies. Your peace, productivity, and a little slice of paradise are waiting in Yakten.